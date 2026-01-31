Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 announces Welcome Ceremony on 6 February

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 today announced that the official Welcome Ceremony of the Games will take place on Friday, 6th February 2026 at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, marking the formal start of one of the region’s largest multi-sport events. Tickets for the ceremony are now available via Ticketmaster.

The Welcome Ceremony will bring together thousands of athletes from across the world in a shared moment that celebrates lifelong participation in sport. The programme will blend sport, cultural storytelling, and elements of Emirati identity, reflecting the Games’ core values of wellbeing, sustainability, and an active lifestyle.

Designed as a unifying experience for athletes, families, and the wider community, the ceremony reinforces the belief that sport is a lifelong pursuit and a key contributor to physical health, mental wellbeing, and social connection. Participants aged 30 and above will go on to compete across a wide range of sports during the Games, within an atmosphere that emphasises inclusion and community.

The Organising Committee of the Games has encouraged the public and sports enthusiasts to secure their seats early through Ticketmaster, as the Welcome Ceremony is expected to attract strong local and international interest.

The event offers audiences an opportunity to be part of a landmark moment that reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision for delivering world-class sporting events to the highest standards.