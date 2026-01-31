Arab Women Sports Tournament 2026 kicks off in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, the eighth edition of the "2026 Arab Women Sports Tournament" will begin tomorrow.

The event is organised by the Sharjah Women Sports and will run from 2nd to 12th February.

The games will see the participation of 65 teams from 16 Arab countries, competing across nine individual and team sports. The tournament will open with an official ceremony at Al Majaz Theatre, followed by competitions bringing together Arab clubs in a sporting spectacle that transforms the emirate’s venues into daily arenas of challenge, sportsmanship, and public attendance.

The opening ceremony will also feature the full version of the new audio identity for the Arab Women Sports Tournament, titled “Arab Women,” for the first time. Previously announced at a press conference, it is performed by artist Hussain Al Jassmi, composed by Faiz Al Saeed, with lyrics by poet Dr Abdul Salam Al Hammadi. This initiative is under the supervision of the Sharjah Family and Community Council Media Office and organised by the Sharjah Women Sports.

The games will be broadcast live on Sharjah Sports Channel, as well as digitally via the “Maraya” platform of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, enabling audiences to follow the competitions from various locations and keep up with results in real time.

The Sharjah Women Sports also invited the public to attend the competitions, support the Arab athletes, and check the schedule and timings via the official tournament website:

Basketball competitions will take place from 3–11 February, with seven teams from six Arab countries: UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Tunisia. Matches will be held at Al Bataeh Cultural and Sports Club, which will also host part of the teams’ official training sessions alongside the Al Riqqah Children’s Centre.

Volleyball competitions will be held from Tuesday, 3 February to 12 February, featuring six teams from five Arab countries. The tournament is officially recognised by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and accredited by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) for refereeing. Participating countries include the UAE, Kuwait, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. Competitions will be held at the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club in Al Qulayaa, which also hosts official team training and the Al Riqqah Children’s Centre.

Taekwondo competitions will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, 10–11 February, appearing in the programme for the first time after receiving G1 international ranking approval from the World Taekwondo Federation. This gives the tournament international recognition and allows athletes to earn ranking points. Seven teams from six Arab countries will participate: UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Morocco. Official matches and training will be held at Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, in a fully equipped environment meeting the highest technical and organisational standards.

Rowing competitions will take place on Monday and Tuesday, 9–10 February, with seven teams from seven Arab countries: UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Somalia, marking the sport’s first inclusion in the tournament. Official competitions will be held on Al Hamriyah Beach, while training sessions will be at Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club.

Fencing competitions will be held on 3–4 February, with seven teams from six Arab countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Syria, Kuwait, and Oman. The sport combines precision, speed, and discipline across three weapons: épée, foil, and sabre. Training and official matches will take place at the Al Qarayen Children’s Centre, with part of the teams’ official training hosted at Sharjah Olympic Women’s Sports Centre.

Archery competitions will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, 3–4 February, with eight teams from seven Arab countries: UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Libya, Iraq, Palestine, and Qatar. Competitions will feature compound and Olympic bows, demanding focus and mental discipline. Matches will be held at Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, with official training at Sharjah Olympic Women’s Sports Centre.

Shooting competitions will be held for air pistol on 6 February and air rifle 10m on 8 February, with five teams from five Arab countries: UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar. Official matches will take place at Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, with training at Sharjah Olympic Women’s Sports Centre and Sharjah Women’s Sports Club in Al Qulayaa.

Athletics competitions will run from 8–10 February, with ten teams from nine Arab countries: UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Libya, Egypt, Iraq, Palestine, and Qatar. Most events will be held at Al Thiqah Club for Disabled, except for hammer throw and pole vault at Sharjah Olympic Women’s Sports Centre.

Table tennis competitions will take place from 9–12 February, with eight teams from eight Arab countries: UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, and Morocco. The sport is noted for its speed and high technical skill. Matches will be held at Al Qarayen Children’s Centre, with official team training at Sharjah Olympic Women’s Sports Centre.

The tournament serves as a unifying Arab platform to support women’s sports, enhance athletic competition, and build bridges between Arab women’s clubs. Sharjah has hosted the championship since 2012, reflecting its vision to empower women and develop women’s sports across the Arab world.