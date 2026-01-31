World Laureates Summit opens in Dubai tomorrow, convening global scientific leaders to shape science-driven future

DUBAI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Laureates Summit opens on February 1, 2026 in Dubai, bringing together more than 150 scientists and invited participants, including Nobel Prize laureates and recipients of the world’s most prestigious scientific awards, alongside leaders of research institutions and policymakers from around the globe.

Held in parallel with the World Governments Summit 2026, the World Laureates Summit creates a rare platform where scientific knowledge and global decision-making converge, reinforcing the central role of basic science in addressing humanity’s most complex challenges.

Organised in partnership between the World Laureates Association (WLA) and the World Governments Summit (WGS), the Summit is among the largest and most distinguished scientific gatherings globally, defined by the exceptional stature of its participants.

Over three days, the Summit will convene recipients of the Nobel Prize, Turing Award, Wolf Prize, Lasker Award, Fields Medal, Breakthrough Prize, and other major international honours to engage in strategic dialogue focused on long-term, multidisciplinary cooperation.

The Summit’s central theme, “Basic Sciences: Scientific Consensus for Addressing the Challenges of Humanity,” emphasises the importance of grounding global policy, economic systems, and technological development in sound scientific foundations.

Discussions will span key areas shaping the future of civilization, including Artificial intelligence and machine learning, Quantum sciences and nanotechnology, Biotechnology and genomics, Data science and cryptography, Neurotechnology and brain sciences, and Energy and advanced materials.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Vice Chairman of the World Governments Summit Foundation, said, “Hosting the World Laureates Summit alongside the World Governments Summit reflects the UAE leadership’s deep belief that science and knowledge are among the most powerful drivers for building a better future for humanity. By bringing the world’s leading scientists together with policymakers and decision-makers, we aim to translate scientific insight into action and ensure that global governance is guided by rigorous scientific thinking.”

He added, “By uniting scientific wisdom and decision-making under one roof, we seek to establish a global reference that helps protect humanity’s civilisational achievements and guides future policies toward sustainable, evidence-based progress.”

Professor Roger D. Kornberg, Chairman of the World Laureates Association and Nobel Laureate in Chemistry (2006), said, “This Summit is a wake-up call. Global policy cannot move forward effectively without strong scientific foundations, and science itself cannot thrive without supportive political will. The UAE’s commitment to this vision reflects both courage and foresight—recognising that basic science must inform the decisions that shape humanity’s future.”

He added, “At a time of urgent global challenges, this Summit offers scientists a rare opportunity to contribute directly to long-term thinking about civilisation, prosperity, and human progress.”

The World Laureates Summit serves as an advanced global platform designed to move beyond short policy cycles, strengthening integration across scientific disciplines and connecting basic research with governance worldwide.

During the Summit, the World Laureates Association will present the white paper: “Vision 2050 for a Scientific Civilisation”.

Released at a pivotal moment, when artificial intelligence is reshaping knowledge creation and accelerating transformations in energy and human health, the paper outlines a framework for a scientific civilisation that can be continuously examined, debated, and validated by the global community.

The Association will also launch three annual flagship initiatives; a global university ranking, a science cities ranking and an annual review of scientific developments, mapping where new knowledge is created and how it evolves.

Day One features the Opening Ceremony and the Mobius Forum, including the AI Science Forum, Transformational Technologies Forum, New Energy Forum, and Scientific Discovery Forum.

Day Two includes nine specialised forums covering brain science, genomics, life sciences, physics, university leadership, hospital leadership, blockchain and science, carbon materials, and nuclear physics.

Day Three concludes with the Young Scientists Forum and joint sessions with the World Governments Summit, bringing scientists together with heads of state, ministers, and leaders of international organisations.

Distinguished Global Participation

In addition to Professor Kornberg, participating laureates and speakers include Professor Omar Yaghi (Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025; Wolf Prize in Chemistry 2018); Professor Joel Mokyr (Nobel Prize in Economics 2025); Dr. John Clauser (Nobel Prize in Physics 2022); Professor David W.C. MacMillan (Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021); Professor Ardem Patapoutian (Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021); and Professor Gregg L. Semenza (Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2019).

University leaders in attendance include presidents and chancellors from leading institutions across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

The World Laureates Association brings together 187 distinguished scientists, including 78 Nobel laureates, alongside recipients of the Turing Award, Wolf Prize, Lasker Award, Fields Medal, and Breakthrough Prize.

Representing disciplines from chemistry and physics to medicine, economics, and computer science, its members are affiliated with leading research institutions in over 25 countries.

The Association is dedicated to advancing basic science, promoting international scientific cooperation, and supporting the next generation of scientists—strengthening science as a shared global endeavour.