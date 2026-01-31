Dubai Hernia Summit hosts First International Congress for Diastasis Recti: Advancing abdominal wall reconstruction

DUBAI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai today hosted the First International Congress for Diastasis Recti: Advancing Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, organised as part of the Dubai Hernia Summit, in collaboration with American Hospital Dubai.

The landmark scientific event brings together leading international surgeons and specialists to discuss the latest medical and surgical advancements in the management of diastasis recti and abdominal wall reconstruction.

Often misunderstood as a purely cosmetic concern, diastasis recti—the structural separation of the rectus abdominis muscles—is a clinically significant condition that can affect core stability, physical function, posture, and long-term quality of life. The congress aims to reposition the condition within its proper medical and surgical context, supported by evidence-based practice and advanced reconstruction techniques.

The congress is being held from January 30th to 1st February, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), serving as a global platform for scientific exchange, innovation, and collaboration in abdominal wall surgery.

Dr Hatem Moussa, Scientific Chair of the Dubai Hernia Summit and Head of the Department of Surgery at American Hospital Dubai, said the congress represents a pivotal step forward for a condition that has long existed in a clinical grey zone.

“For many years, diastasis recti lacked a unified clinical framework, which affected both diagnosis and treatment pathways,” Dr Moussa said. “Today, with advances in minimally invasive and robotic surgery, we are able to achieve greater precision, improved functional outcomes, and significantly shorter recovery periods—often measured in days rather than weeks. This congress brings global expertise together to define best practices and raise standards of care worldwide.”

Dr Moussa also expressed his appreciation to American Hospital Dubai and Sherif Beshara for their continued support of the congress, their commitment to advancing healthcare quality, and their role in ensuring that the latest global medical technologies are available to patients in the region.

The three-day scientific programme features participation from internationally recognised experts from the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Sessions focus on evolving surgical techniques, evidence-based decision-making, complex case management, and functional abdominal wall reconstruction.

Dr Mohammed Abdulla Alqaydi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates General Surgery Society (EGSS), said the congress brings together leading international surgeons with the aim of consolidating global expertise, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, unifying medical standards, and supporting the development of local surgical capabilities.

He added that such initiatives reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for specialised medical conferences and advanced healthcare innovation.

A defining feature of the congress is its strong focus on robotic-assisted and advanced minimally invasive surgery, positioning the event as one of the most comprehensive scientific platforms dedicated to modern abdominal wall reconstruction. The programme includes specialised workshops offering practical exposure to the latest surgical technologies and techniques.

The congress is supported by American Hospital Dubai, alongside leading global medical technology companies, headed by Medtronic and Intuitive, in addition to BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Johnson & Johnson, and Cambridge Medical Robotics (CMR). Participating companies are showcasing the latest robotic platforms, surgical instruments, and innovative solutions supporting abdominal wall repair and functional reconstruction.

The congress is scientifically supported by several prominent organisations, including the Emirates General Surgery Society (EGSS), the International Association for Ambulatory Surgery, AWR Surgeons, and the Kuwait Association of Surgeons, reflecting a strong commitment to international collaboration and academic excellence.

During the event, American Hospital Dubai signed an agreement with Al Naghi Medical Company to acquire the da Vinci 5 system, the latest and most advanced generation of robotic surgery technology. The agreement represents a strategic step that further strengthens the hospital’s position as a leading regional centre for robotic-assisted surgery and reinforces its commitment to providing patients with access to the most advanced surgical technologies available globally.

By hosting the First International Congress for Diastasis Recti, Dubai continues to strengthen its role as a global destination for advanced medical education, innovation-driven collaboration, and specialised surgical care.