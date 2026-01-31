Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup opens with strong performances, packed stands

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup got underway today at the Fatima bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, delivering a high-energy opening day marked by impressive performances and strong crowd turnout from families and fans.

Day one featured competitions in the Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16 categories, with athletes pushing for podium positions. The matches showcased a high technical standard, reflecting the competitors' preparation and readiness ahead of the championship.

The stands were busy throughout the day, with family support adding to the atmosphere and underlining the role of parents and relatives in motivating athletes and building confidence, in line with the UAE’s Year of the Family celebrations.

The opening day was attended by Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department; and Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

At the end of the first day, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the overall standings, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and ADMA in third, setting the stage for a closely contested remainder of the championship.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran said, “The first day of the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup shows how far women’s jiu-jitsu has developed in the UAE, both in terms of technical performance and community involvement. The strong family turnout in the stands highlights the importance of family support to athletes' success.

“The championship is part of a wider system that prepares athletes in a real competitive environment, helping them improve their skills, gain experience and build confidence. Clubs and academies play a key role in developing a strong base of female athletes who can compete consistently across different championships.”

Amina Suleiman Al Ameri, mother of athletes Salama Bani Wael and Maitha Bani Wael, said, “The atmosphere at the championship goes beyond competition. Family support from the stands is an essential part of an athlete’s journey, as it builds confidence and provides extra motivation to perform well.”

Meera Alhanaee from ADMA Academy, who won the gold medal in the Under 12, 32 kg category, said, “I felt proud seeing my family in the stands. Their support gave me extra motivation to perform at my best and win the gold medal.”

Competition continues tomorrow with bouts in the Under 18 and Adults categories, with expectations of more high-level matches and strong crowd turnout.