Economic partnership negotiations with Japan, EU, Ecuador in final stages: Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said that the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade continues to record strong growth rates, reaching AED3.8 trillion in 2025. This represents growth of more than 26% , compared with the global average growth rate for international trade of around 7%, according to data from international organisations.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr Al Zeyoudi said these results reflect the success of the directives of the wise leadership and the approach based on economic diversification and the continued expansion in concluding Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade and business.

He added that the UAE’s non-oil exports recorded remarkable growth of more than 45%, exceeding the country’s 2031 targets to reach AED813 billion. He stressed that all indicators point to non-oil foreign trade moving in the right direction, in light of efforts to ensure the smooth flow of supply chains and enhance their resilience.

Dr Al Zeyoudi explained that countries covered by Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements played a pivotal role in this growth. Trade with India increased by more than 15%, Türkiye by over 15%, Chile by 85%, Jordan by more than 37%, Australia by around 37%, Malaysia by 22% and Indonesia by 12%, reflecting the practical success of these agreements in achieving their economic and trade objectives.

He noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Japan has reached its final stages ahead of its official signing, alongside tangible progress in negotiations with Ecuador.

He added that negotiations with the European Union (EU) are progressing positively, with expectations of nearing completion, particularly in light of the progress achieved between India and the European Union on outstanding issues.

He indicated that the UAE will continue to work on expanding its network of trade partnerships with a number of countries around the world, particularly in Asia and Africa, in a manner that supports the goals of sustainable development and enhances the competitiveness of the national economy.