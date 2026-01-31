'Entrepreneurs should not wait until they are wealthy to contribute': Impact-led entrepreneurship in focus at SEF 2026

SHARJAH, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Purpose-driven investment and education-led philanthropy will define the next phase of sustainable growth across the region, said Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, during a talk titled “Philanthropy and Impact Investing as the New Model for Sustainable Growth in the Region,” at the 9th Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026).

Speaking at the session, Sheikha Lubna noted that charitable engagement in the UAE has evolved from traditional short-term charity into a comprehensive societal effort supported by government, corporates, families, and communities.

She emphasised the important role played by government-led initiatives in sustaining charitable work, highlighting programmes such as the Zayed Sustainability Prize, which supports young innovators and entrepreneurs developing solutions in energy, health, food, and sustainability to serve underserved communities worldwide.

Sheikha Lubna also commended the efforts led under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Sharjah Family and Community Council, particularly initiatives such as the Pink Caravan campaign for early breast cancer detection, which deploys mobile screening clinics across the UAE. Last October alone, nearly 20,000 people received free screenings through these mobile facilities, supported by corporate partners who host screening services for their employees and communities.

“Gratitude must guide how we live and do business. When we recognise those around us and contribute to society in whatever way we can, impact follows naturally. Giving back ultimately makes communities stronger and businesses more meaningful,” said Sheikha Lubna.

Addressing entrepreneurs attending the festival, Sheikha Lubna urged founders to integrate social responsibility into their ventures from inception rather than viewing philanthropy as something to pursue only after achieving financial success. “Entrepreneurs should not wait until they are wealthy to contribute. Social impact should be built into a business from day one, because companies succeed when communities thrive alongside them.”

Education, she added, remains one of the most sustainable forms of philanthropy. She highlighted how universities across the UAE, including institutions such as the American University of Sharjah and New York University Abu Dhabi, are increasingly supported by corporate partners and alumni contributions that fund scholarships and research opportunities for talented students lacking financial resources.

Complementing the discussion, H.H. Sayyida Dr. Basma Al Said, Omani mental health expert and founder of Whispers of Serenity Clinic, led a session titled “Designing a World that Works for Everyone”.

Drawing from her experience in mental health advocacy and entrepreneurship, she emphasised that founders often design products and services around an imagined “average user,” overlooking the diversity of cultures, needs, and lived experiences within real communities. “In entrepreneurship, we often design for an imagined ‘average user,’ forgetting that people differ in culture, needs, and experiences. Inclusion should shape the idea from the very beginning.”

Dr. Basma explained that inclusive thinking must function as a mindset rather than a checklist, encouraging entrepreneurs to rely on diverse teams, research, and feedback to create solutions that serve broader communities fairly and effectively.

She also highlighted the importance of separating charitable outreach from commercial sustainability, sharing lessons from building her clinic and later launching community mental health awareness campaigns that allowed both initiatives to grow sustainably while expanding access to care.

Addressing founder wellbeing, she reminded entrepreneurs that success should not come at the expense of mental health. “Entrepreneurs often feel they must always appear strong and successful, even when struggling. But without well-being, resilience is impossible. Seeking support and listening to feedback are signs of strength, not weakness.”

Under the theme, “Where We Belong,” SEF 2026 continues through February 1 at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), hosting more than 250 sessions and activations across 10 curated zones designed for founders, investors, and innovators shaping the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.