Dubai’s economy records AED355 billion GDP in first nine months of 2025, posting 4.7% growth

DUBAI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s economy continued its upward trajectory in 2025, delivering strong growth that underscores its resilience and sustained momentum.

The emirate recorded a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately AED355 billion during the first nine months of 2025, including AED113.8 billion in the third quarter alone.

The economy expanded 4.7% in the first nine months and 5.3% in the third quarter, compared to the corresponding period in 2024. This performance reflects the vitality of the local economy and the success of the development policies driving prosperity across the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Dubai’s economic progress is shaped by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and realised through disciplined execution and collective effort. The figures we see today are the result of clear priorities, strong institutions, and teams working with focus, commitment and a deep sense of responsibility.”

“Dubai’s growth reflects a dynamic economic ecosystem and a development model that puts people first, invests in talent, and builds prosperity on strong, sustainable foundations,” he added.

Praising the efforts of teams across sectors, His Highness said, “In Dubai, progress is shared. Our sectors advance together, reinforcing one another through coordination, stability and a determination to achieve the leadership’s vision, while continuously raising standards and creating new opportunities for future generations.”

Health and Social Work activities led the list of fastest-growing sectors, recording a growth rate of 15.4% and contributing 1.5% to Dubai’s GDP. The Financial and Insurance sector also delivered strong performance, achieving 8.5% growth and contributing 12% to GDP during the first nine months of the year. This momentum was mirrored by the construction sector, which grew by 8.5%, contributing 6.7% to the emirate’s GDP.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Dubai’s economic performance through the first nine months of 2025 stands as a compelling testament to our ability to not only sustain but accelerate growth. Guided by the city’s visionary leadership, this continues to be delivered through a model built on consistency and clarity, where strategy, policy and execution are aligned across government, and where the private sector can invest and scale with confidence. It is also underpinned by an environment that is proving equally compelling to talent as it is to capital, ensuring that the full spectrum of the business ecosystem, from startups to multinationals, can seize opportunities for exponential growth. In synergy with partners across the public and private sectors, we will continue to develop and implement initiatives and enablers that strengthen competitiveness, unlock new opportunities and keep Dubai firmly on track to achieve the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Commenting on the results, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said, "The positive indicators we are witnessing reflect the image of a strong economy based on long-term planning and a forward-looking leadership vision that believes in integration across sectors and sustainable investment in people and technology to build a better future for all. This upward curve is the result of a dynamic economic system that combines diversity and flexibility, supported by proactive policies capable of transforming global changes into opportunities for growth and expansion."

He added, "Dubai has proven that an economy powered by digitalisation, advanced technology, data, and artificial intelligence is inherently more resilient and future-ready. This performance is not merely numbers on a screen; it is a powerful signal of confidence and optimism, reflecting the success of Dubai’s model in building a competitive, sustainable economy. It strengthens public-private partnerships and creates a globally attractive environment for investment, business, and innovation. Above all, it confirms that Dubai is moving steadily towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and consolidating its position among the world’s leading economic cities."

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, said, "The GDP growth indicators achieved by Dubai embody the advanced position the emirate’s economy has reached, and its ability to evolve confidently in a changing global environment, based on the effective management of data and statistics as a strategic tool for accurately understanding reality and anticipating the future. Today, data represents the compass that guides economic policies, illuminates growth pathways, and supports building a competitive, knowledge-based economy."

He added, "The advanced integration of data between government entities and the private sector has contributed to providing a comprehensive and accurate picture of the economic landscape, enabling decision-makers and investors to take more proactive and effective decisions. This integration, supported by digitalisation and advanced technologies, reflects the maturity of Dubai’s data ecosystem and confirms the success of its model in transforming data into real economic value that enhances productivity, stimulates innovation and accelerates sustainable growth."

Hadi Badri, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Dubai’s ongoing economic acceleration demonstrates our coordinated and execution-focused approach, guided by our city’s visionary leadership. Growth is being generated across a diverse range of sectors, spanning trade and retail, financial services, real estate and construction, information and communications, and the visitor economy, while fast-rising segments like healthcare underscore how new growth areas are scaling alongside established pillars of the economy. Our focus is to keep carrying forward this momentum of rapid, broad-based growth by working with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to deliver practical enablers, whether through streamlined regulation, investment facilitation, talent and innovation programmes, or digital and data-led initiatives that improve productivity. The objective is clear: further enhance ease of doing business, unlock capacity, and accelerate the next stage of Dubai’s growth.”

The Human Health and Social Work activities sector recorded the highest growth rate during the first nine months of 2025, expanding 15.4%, with total added value of AED5.3 billion, contributing 1.5% to GDP.

In the third quarter of 2025, the sector grew 8.7%, with value added reaching AED2 billion, compared to AED1.8 billion in the same period of 2024, contributing 1.8% to Dubai’s GDP.

This sector grew 8.5% during the first nine months of 2025 compared to the corresponding period in 2024, reaching a value of AED42.8 billion, up from AED39.4 billion, and increasing its contribution to Dubai’s GDP to 12%.

The sector recorded growth of 12.9% in the third quarter of 2025, contributing 11.1% to GDP, with value added of AED12.6 billion.

Construction

The Construction sector also recorded growth of 8.5% compared to the same period in 2024. The sector’s value added reached approximately AED23.9 billion during the first nine months of 2025, contributing 6.7% to GDP.

Growth in the third quarter of 2025 reached 8.5%, contributing 6.8% to GDP, enhancing economic activity during the period.

Real Estate

The Real Estate sector grew 6.7% during the first nine months of 2025, contributing 8.2% to GDP, with a total value of AED29.1 billion.

In the third quarter of 2025, the sector grew 6%, contributing 8.2% to GDP, with a total value of AED9.3 billion, compared to AED8.8 billion in the same period of 2024.

This sector recorded growth of 4.8% during the first nine months of 2025, reaching a value of AED16.6 billion and contributing 4.7% to GDP.

It grew by 3.9% in the third quarter of 2025, contributing 5.1% to GDP, with value added of AED5.8 billion, compared to AED5.6 billion in the same period of 2024.

During the first nine months of 2025, this sector grew 4.7% compared to the same period of 2024, reaching AED12 billion, up from AED11.5 billion, contributing 3.4% to GDP.

It recorded 4.3% growth in the third quarter of 2025, contributing 3% to GDP, with a value of AED3.4 billion, compared to AED3.3 billion in the same period of 2024. This coincided with growth in international visitors, as Dubai welcomed 13.95 million international visitors during the first nine months of 2025, representing a 5% increase from the corresponding period in 2024.

The sector reached a value of AED86.9 billion during the first nine months of 2025, achieving growth of 4.6% compared to the same period of 2024. In the third quarter of 2025, the sector grew 4.9%, contributing 25.9% to GDP, with a total value of AED29.5 billion.

Other sectors collectively recorded 2.2% growth in the first nine months of 2025 and 2.9% growth in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment is re-estimating GDP time series and other key economic indicators as part of its commitment to enhancing transparency and further improving the quality, accuracy, and reliability of statistical data that supports decision-making and Dubai’s comprehensive development goals.