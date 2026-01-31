Mohammed bin Rashid attends conclusion of Women’s Desert Race at Al Salam Cycling Championship

DUBAI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Noura Al Ghafli from MyWhoosh Team was crowned champions in the Emirati Category, while Nina Kessler from Omniyat Shabab Al Ahli Team claimed the Open Category title at the Women’s Desert Race of the 10th Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The race, organised by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, was held today under the patronage of His Highness.

The Championship continues tomorrow (Sunday, 1 February) with the Men’s Desert Race. Total prize money for the two races stands at AED455,000.

Competitions will continue on Sunday, February 1 February, with the Men’s Desert Race.

In the Emirati women’s category, MyWhoosh Team dominated the podium, with Noura Al Ghafli claiming first place, followed by her teammate Ayesha Foolad in second, and Hamda bin Hammad completing the clean sweep in third.

In the open category, Omniyat Shabab Al Ahli Team swept the podium, with Nina Kessler taking first place, followed by her teammates Nicole Louise Frain in second and Lea Lienschoeft in third.

At the team level, MyWhoosh Team claimed first place in the Emirati women’s category, followed by Team Airweks 1 in second place and Edge Team finishing third.

In the open category, Omniyat Shabab Al Ahli Team secured first place, followed by Dubai Police Team in second place and Team Airwerks 2 Team in third.

Mouza Al Mansoori, competing individually, won first place in the Emirati women’s 40+ category, while Yulia Polevaya of Airwerks 2 Team’s won first place in the open 40+ category.

The Organising Committee also honoured Sheikha Madiya bint Hasher bin Manaa Al Maktoum with a special recognition for her participation and continuous support of women’s races within the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The race featured female competitors from various nationalities, who tackled a challenging 20-kilometre course through the Al Marmoom Nature Reserve, navigating multiple obstacles.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Championship, said that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, ensure that the Al Salam Cycling Championship remains in a constant state of innovation, development and diversity in organising competitions. He explained that this approach led to the introduction of the desert race format, which has become a distinctive hallmark of the Championship, due to its varied obstacles and wide participation from inside and outside the UAE.

Al Falasi said the current edition recorded a high level of participation among women, with similar turnout expected for Sunday’s men’s race, which features a 52-kilometre course. He added that the Championship has played a role in popularising desert racing on specialised mountain bikes.

The Al Salam Championship is organised in cooperation with several strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and Dubai Film.