Traditional sports take center stage at Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Traditional sports form a cornerstone of the Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 programme, carrying profound cultural and humanitarian messages that promote intercultural dialogue and the convergence of peoples on the land of the UAE.

Traditional sports competitions will be staged across several venues. Al-Tebbah events will take place on 7–8 February in Al Ain, while Al Marfa will host traditional sailing and heritage diving competitions on the same dates. Camel racing is scheduled for 14 February, endurance competitions from 7–14 February at Al Wathba, and falconry events from 11–14 February in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

These sports reinforce authentic cultural dimensions rooted in the UAE’s identity, reflecting the nation’s continued commitment to safeguarding its heritage, instilling its values in future generations, and encouraging community participation. This approach aligns with the UAE’s vision of preserving cultural legacy while presenting it in a contemporary format.

The inclusion of traditional sports in the Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 strengthens the UAE’s efforts to introduce its inherited culture to the world, spotlighting sports deeply embedded in the nation’s historical memory and collective consciousness, and affirming their status as universal cultural and humanitarian values.

Saeed Al Ajil, Chairman of the UAE Sports for All Federation, said that the presence of traditional sports at the Games represents a cultural bridge between past and present, underscoring their authenticity and deep-rooted significance in Emirati society.

He noted that organising these competitions alongside the Games—expected to attract more than 26,000 athletes from around the world—sends a clear message about sport’s role in showcasing nations’ customs and traditions, and reinforcing the UAE’s global standing in preserving its authentic heritage, praising the leadership’s support for initiatives that highlight the country’s rich cultural history.

Mohammed Hamed Al Neyadi, Deputy General Supervisor of Al-Tebbah, said the UAE’s initiative to include traditional sports in the Masters Games marks a pivotal moment in highlighting these disciplines, which represent a vital pillar of the nation’s historical memory. He added that Al-Tebbah has a significant opportunity to present its cultural and heritage value, supported by the use of modern technologies to ensure sustainability amid growing participation across age groups.

Dr. Ghanem Al Hajeri, Secretary-General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, said traditional sports at the Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 embody a living and evolving sporting heritage, serving as a shared language that reflects the UAE’s civilisation and standing.

He affirmed that presenting these sports on a global stage offers a contemporary showcase of Emirati identity, uniting past and present, and reinforcing sport as a powerful bridge for communication between nations.