Zayed Charity Run concludes Miami edition with thousands taking part

MIAMI, 31st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 18th Miami edition of the Zayed Charity Run concluded today in Florida, drawing thousands of participants from across the local community, alongside officials and sports figures.

The 5km race, held at Regatta Park, also featured the participation of 150 male and female runners from the UAE.

The event included community activities and cultural performances, and was attended by senior UAE and US officials. Total prize money amounted to $20,000, while proceeds will support the National Kidney Foundation of Florida, underscoring the race’s humanitarian mission.

The race commenced with the playing of the national anthems of the UAE and the United States, reflecting mutual respect and cooperation, before the start signal was given by Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run. The event was attended by Minister of State Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, officials from the UAE Embassy in Washington and the Consulate in Miami, as well as local authorities from Miami and Florida.

Al Kaabi crowned the winners, with Reid Buchanan taking first place in the men’s category, followed by Mohamed Joulid in second and Everet Silva in third.

She expressed pride in participating in the Zayed Charity Run, describing it as a global humanitarian event inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, aimed at spreading goodness and supporting charitable causes worldwide.

The Zayed Charity Run continues to serve as a global platform for promoting solidarity, charitable giving and community engagement, with Budapest set to host the next international stop in May 2026.