ISPOR conference sets new standards for evidence-based healthcare policies in UAE

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The ISPOR UAE Chapter 2026 Conference was held in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of evidence-based healthcare policies in the United Arab Emirates and the wider region.

The conference aimed to enhance excellence in health economics and outcomes research, contributing to stronger and more informed decision-making in national healthcare policy.

Professor Nadia Al Mazrouei, ISPOR 2026 Conference President and ISPOR UAE Chapter President, told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the event represents a historic step forward in advancing evidence-based health policy across the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Al Mazrouei noted that the conference succeeded in building an integrated framework of collaboration, with the participation of more than 150 international and regional experts, under the supervision of a scientific committee comprising over 100 specialists, supported by a broad network of strategic and knowledge partners.

The conference brought together high-level decision-makers, regulatory bodies, funders and researchers in an advanced scientific dialogue focused on shifting the healthcare system from evidence to value.