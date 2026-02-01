UAE health authorities to present unified national health vision at World Health Expo

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), together with federal and local health authorities, will represent the UAE at World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 under the unified national platform “Emirates Health”, presenting a cohesive national vision focused on building healthier lives and strengthening long-term well-being across the country.

The participation reflects a national commitment to strengthening public health, prioritising prevention, applying innovation at scale, and advancing coordinated national leadership to support long-term growth, resilience and prosperity.

MoHAP will take part alongside other federal and local health authorities on a single platform under the Emirates Health banner. This includes the Emirates Drug Establishment, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Sharjah Health Authority and the UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC).

The collective presence reflects a strategic national vision aimed at advancing population health, strengthening prevention and shaping long-term health outcomes in line with the UAE’s broader development priorities, including the UAE Centennial 2071.

During the exhibition, the entities will present a national health vision centred on prevention, preparedness and longer, healthier lives, supported by policy leadership, regulation and the responsible use of innovation and data. This approach emphasises protecting health early, improving decision-making and reinforcing quality of life as a sustainable national priority.

As part of the participation, a number of national initiatives demonstrating how policy, regulation and innovation work together to support population health will be highlighted. These include the Health Policy and Legislation Smart Platform, the AI-powered Behavioural Insights Platform, the continued development of the national organ transplantation system, and the Enterprise Data Warehouse and Disease Registry system Bayan.

The Ministry and participating health entities will also focus on strengthening cooperation and knowledge exchange with regional and international partners. The programme includes specialised workshops addressing key topics such as genomics, behavioural insights, medical liability, health adaptation and integrative medicine best practice adoption, alongside the signing of several agreements with local and international entities to advance collaboration and support the continued development of healthcare services.

These initiatives demonstrate how policy leadership, regulation and innovation contribute to improving population health and outcomes. By applying data-driven planning and evidence-based approaches, the UAE continues to enhance efficiency, preparedness and long-term health impact while advancing national priorities centred on prevention and future readiness.

The unified presence reflects a national approach to health delivery that emphasises coordination, trust and responsible innovation. Through the use of digital tools, data and advanced methodologies, participating authorities support health policy implementation, strengthen response capabilities and improve experiences and outcomes through aligned national action.

World Health Expo is one of the world’s leading global healthcare gatherings, bringing together more than 4,300 exhibitors from over 180 countries, along with hundreds of international experts and speakers. The event provides a global platform for dialogue on innovation in healthcare delivery, emerging technologies and policy collaboration, supporting knowledge exchange and partnership among health leaders worldwide.