Sharjah Calligraphy Forum adopts ‘Mizan’ theme

SHARJAH, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 12th edition of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum will launch next October. Organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture, the forum will run for two months with local, Arab and international participation.

The organising committee selected “Mizan” (Balance) as the theme for the 12th edition during a meeting held at the department and chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs and Director of the forum, in the presence of committee members Khalid Al Jallaf, Khalid Al Saei and Taj Alsir Hassan.

Al Qaseer said the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum continues to expand with each edition, reaching a global level thanks to the continued patronage and artistic vision of the Ruler of Sharjah. He noted that the new edition comes in a renewed format, reaffirming Sharjah’s pioneering role in supporting Arabic calligraphy as an authentic Arab art form and strengthening the forum’s noble message, given the historical and Islamic significance of calligraphy.

He added that the theme “Mizan” carries wide artistic connotations, granting calligraphers broad creative vision in producing their works, while enriching their aesthetics and reflecting the distinctive creative character that elevates calligraphic works to a special artistic status.

The organising committee will begin this month sending invitations to calligraphers and artists from around the world and announcing participation through the department’s official website and social media platforms. The deadline for receiving electronic applications will be the end of May, with submissions required to include artists’ details, participating works and their biographies.