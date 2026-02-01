UAE signs cooperation agreement with UN World Food Programme to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues its leading global role in supporting humanitarian response efforts in Sudan through the signing of a cooperation agreement between the UAE Aid Agency and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Under the agreement, the UAE will provide a grant of US$20 million to help accelerate emergency response efforts in Sudan by delivering food assistance to populations affected by the conflict and addressing urgent food security needs of vulnerable groups, including displaced people in host communities.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of UAE Aid Agency, by Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Logistics Support at the Agency, and Bashar Al Hammami, Head of the WFP Partnership Office in the UAE, representing the United Nations World Food Programme.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri affirmed the UAE’s continued commitment to its global humanitarian leadership in providing urgent relief to alleviate the suffering caused by the conflict in Sudan. He emphasised the importance of meeting essential food needs for displaced populations within Sudan as well as in neighboring host countries, including Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

He further highlighted the shared international and moral responsibility to address challenges in famine-affected and high-risk areas, underscoring the necessity of delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance in crises situations.

Bashar Al Hammami, Head of the WFP Partnership Office in the UAE, stated, “The United Nations World Food Programme expresses its profound gratitude and appreciation to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for its generous contribution of US$20 million, which will support WFP’s life-saving operations in Sudan. This significant contribution will enable us to reach millions of people facing acute hunger and daily hardship, and will have a tangible, life-saving impact on the lives of vulnerable families.”

The UAE continues its sustained humanitarian support for the Sudanese people, in line with its firm and longstanding commitment to addressing the ongoing catastrophic crisis in Sudan. Over the past decade (2015–2025), the UAE has provided US$4.24 billion in assistance to Sudan, including US$784 million in humanitarian aid since the outbreak of the civil war (2023–2025).

The UAE also underscores the importance of collective action with regional and international partners and reiterates the need for a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure the protection of civilians and facilitate safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, contributing to stability and peace for the brotherly Sudanese people.