UAE, Austria explore ways to boost trade, investment ties

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, welcomed Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austrian Minister for European and International Affairs, and a delegation of Austrian business executives, to a business roundtable aimed at enhancing private sector collaboration between UAE and Austrian companies and driving bilateral economic relations.

The meeting follows the initial UAE-Austria Business Roundtable held in November last year, reflecting the commitment of both nations to quickly accelerate the growth in trade and investment flows between the two sides.

During the roundtable, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the importance of Austria as a strategic partner in the EU, noting that non-oil trade between the UAE and Austria increased 15.8 percent year-on-year to reach US$2.1 billion in 2025.

Al Zeyoudi said, “Our partnership with Austria continues to evolve, presenting exciting opportunities for trade and investment that will benefit both nations. By fostering private sector collaboration, we are unlocking new avenues for mutual benefit in sectors like technology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.”

Minister Meinl-Reisinger expressed her enthusiasm for strengthening ties, remarking, “The United Arab Emirates is Austria’s most important business partner in the whole GCC region and an important strategic partner. I therefore visit the United Arab Emirates today accompanied by a business delegation.”

She added, “Together with Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi we discussed how to further increase our trade and our economic cooperation in various areas such as AI or sustainability. We also took stock of the ongoing CEPA-negotiations between the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. Austria with its export-oriented economy stands to benefit from free trade, be it with MERCOSUR, India or the UAE. This is why I do hope for a swift conclusion of these talks as in times of rising protectionism we need to open doors instead of closing them.”

Al Zeyoudi invited the Austrian business community and delegation to take full advantage of the UAE’s investment ecosystem, which offers a pro-growth, highly connected platform for expansion into not only the Middle East but Africa and Asia.

The UAE business delegation included representatives from Response Plus Medical, Masdar City, Kezad, Aldar, Dubai Chamber, Abu Dhabi Chamber, and UAE Chamber. The Austrian business delegation included representatives from Bene, Lohmann & Rauscher, Microtronics Engineering, Planradar, Tridonic & Co, VA TECH WABAG, OMV, Store Makers, Unger Stahlbau, Kny Design, and Primetals Technologies.

The meeting also included a series of bilateral sessions between Emirati companies and their Austrian counterparts. These sessions focused on deepening the bilateral ties between the two nation’s private sectors in key, high growth sectors of the future. Upon conclusion of the roundtable, participants expressed a collective commitment to identify and pursue collaborative projects in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, tourism, and technology that will enhance trade relations, create jobs, and foster long-term, mutually beneficial economic growth for both nations.