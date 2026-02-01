Winter storm death toll in United States reaches 90

MISSISSIPPI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Nearly 90 people have died in bitter cold affecting areas of the United States from Texas to New Jersey, according to media reports citing local authorities.

Authorities said that roughly half of the deaths were reported in Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana, noting that some were caused by hypothermia, while other fatalities are suspected to be linked to carbon monoxide exposure.

Residents fear another storm may be approaching the East Coast, as people prepared for near-hurricane-force winds, heavy snowfall and possible flooding.