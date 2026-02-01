Ajman Arbitration Centre maintains roster of 103 arbitrators, 58 experts

AJMAN, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration, an initiative of the Ajman Chamber, has seen its roster grow to 103 arbitrators and 58 experts.

This milestone underscores the rapid advancement of the Centre’s professional talent pool and reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering specialised, world-class arbitration services in line with international best practices.

Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Arbitration Centre, announced that the Centre has achieved a 100% processing rate for both arbitration requests and expert registration services. This milestone underscores the Centre’s operational efficiency, swift responsiveness, and commitment to delivering high-caliber services.

He emphasised that the Centre’s commitment to eliminating bureaucratic red tape has resulted in a 24% reduction in service requirements. This strategic shift has successfully accelerated processing times and significantly enhanced the overall customer experience. The Centre’s primary objective is the provision of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms through the promotion of arbitration as an equitable means of settlement. Key to our mandate is the dissemination of the arbitration culture and its vital contribution to economic ease and judicial integrity.

Furthermore, the Centre prioritises the professional development of UAE nationals in this field, while maintaining a rigorous update cycle for its regulations to guarantee full compliance with local laws and national standards.

The Ajman Conciliation and Arbitration Centre operates under a mandate of fundamental principles that safeguard the efficacy of its proceedings. Central to these are neutrality and independence, alongside a commitment to procedural transparency via clearly articulated regulations. The Centre strictly adheres to confidentiality protocols and maintains high standards of professional competence to facilitate the expedited and high-quality administration of justice.

Concluding his remarks, Al Matrooshi emphasised that the Ajman Arbitration Centre is dedicated to expanding its domestic and international network by partnering with leading arbitration centres and legal consultancies.

He highlighted the Centre's commitment to attracting top-tier arbitrators and experts to deliver sustainable, value-added services. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of engaging in global forums to stay aligned with the latest international best practices and methodologies in the field.