Over 3,100 People of Determination benefit from Zayed Authority assessment services in 2025

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination places the comprehensive assessment and diagnosis service at the highest level of priority, considering it the first and decisive step upon which all educational, therapeutic, and rehabilitation empowerment pathways for various categories of People of Determination are built.

It serves as the scientific and professional foundation that ensures services are directed correctly from the earliest stages, achieving optimal outcomes in both the short and long term.

The Authority revealed that the number of People of Determination who benefited from the service during the period from January to December 2025 reached 3,107 cases, including 2,052 new cases and 1,055 cases that completed periodic assessments.

The Authority’s People of Determination Services Department provides comprehensive assessment and diagnostic services according to disability category, which includes intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, visual impairment, physical disability, hearing impairment, communication disorders, specific learning difficulties, psychological and emotional disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in addition to multiple disabilities.

The number of children under the age of eight who benefited from the Authority’s services reached 1,569 cases, including 1,228 new cases and 341 cases that completed periodic assessments.

Sidra Saeed Al Mansoori, Director of the People of Determination Services Department at the Authority, stated that the department is responsible for assessment as the first point of contact for beneficiaries at the Authority’s centres. Following the issuance of the medical report by the competent authorities, the department conducts psychological and social assessments, as well as evaluations of physical abilities and functional skills, in order to issue the main diagnostic report and refer the case to the appropriate specialised centre. Upon completion of this journey, the People of Determination card and the designated parking permit are issued.

Dr. Fadia Ismail Shalabi, Family Medicine Specialist, stressed the importance of parents conducting early screening examinations for their children if they notice any indicators or delays, and not hesitating to book appointments for comprehensive assessments.

She emphasised that early detection is a preventive measure that ensures beneficiaries receive their full right to rehabilitation services, protects them from future deterioration, improves the child’s quality of life, supports social inclusion, and helps address challenges that may arise if appropriate services are not provided.

She clarified that assessment is not a judgment, but rather a tool for support and empowerment, and a conscious step that opens avenues for early intervention and limits the potential negative effects of certain types of disabilities or developmental disorders before they escalate, contributing to the establishment of a sound and comprehensive rehabilitation pathway.

She also noted that the Authority provides a range of services beginning with comprehensive assessment for cases referred from the evaluation unit, where assessments are conducted through specialised and thorough examinations, and each case is referred to the appropriate therapeutic specialist according to its needs.

Several parents of beneficiaries receiving treatment at the Authority affirmed the importance of comprehensive assessment and diagnosis services and their role in maximising the effectiveness of all therapeutics, educational, training, and rehabilitation plans for their children enrolled in the Authority’s centeres.

The comprehensive assessment and diagnosis service is delivered through a multidisciplinary team that includes a section head, physician, psychological and educational assessment specialists, speech and language therapists, audiologists, optometrists, social workers, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists. This ensures the comprehensiveness, accuracy, and integration of assessments across physical, cognitive, behavioral, and social developmental aspects.

The service includes specialised measurements covering multiple areas, such as learning abilities, diagnosis of developmental disorders, intellectual abilities and IQ levels, adaptive behaviour, visual and auditory functions, language and communication, speech disorders, fine and gross motor skills, functional skills, academic achievement, as well as assessment of behavioural and communication disorders for autism spectrum disorder cases. It also provides general recommendations and individualised educational, rehabilitation, and therapeutic plans tailored to the needs of each beneficiary.

Assessment services are provided through specialised departments at the Authority in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, reflecting Zayed Authority for People of Determination’s commitment to delivering accurate diagnostic services that are accessible to the community, promote awareness, support sound decision-making, and establish comprehensive assessment as the correct starting point for a holistic and sustainable empowerment journey for People of Determination and their families.

The comprehensive diagnostic report issued by the assessment departments is considered a fundamental requirement for the admission and registration of any student with the Authority’s services. It also serves as a binding reference for all entities concerned with providing care, education, rehabilitation, and inclusion services, determining the beneficiary’s placement within the Authority’s centres or referral to external entities when necessary, based on clear scientific principles.