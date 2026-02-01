UAE President, VPs condole with President of Korea on passing of former PM

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung, on the passing of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables of condolences to the President of the Republic of Korea.