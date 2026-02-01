UAE media delegation departs for Kuwait to celebrate close ties between two countries

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE media delegation departed today for Kuwait on a visit organised by the Dubai Press Club to strengthen media cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

Organised under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the close ties with Kuwait, the visit highlights the deep, longstanding relations between the two countries.

The ‘UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration’, to be attended by Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs of Kuwait, is one of the highlights of the visit.

The UAE delegation comprises more than 100 senior media figures, including editors, writers, journalists, content creators, artists, producers, and influencers. Bringing together leading Kuwaiti media professionals, writers, and opinion leaders, the engagement reflects the UAE’s deep respect for Kuwait, its leadership, and its people as well as the strong ties and shared aspirations for a prosperous future.

Apart from the ‘UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration’, the visit features a range of activities, professional meetings, and visits to key Kuwaiti media organisations, as well as panel discussions showcasing best practices in media and exploring opportunities for future collaboration.