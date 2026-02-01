Hamdan bin Mohammed approves master plan to develop Umm Suqeim Beach

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the master plan for the development of Umm Suqeim Beach, which will transform it into an iconic destination that exudes universal appeal while projecting a distinctive Emirati identity, making it truly one of a kind.

The project is one of the flagship strategic initiatives implemented by Dubai Municipality under the comprehensive plan to develop public beaches across the emirate as part of efforts to further enhance Dubai’s appeal as a global tourism destination.

“Today, we approved the AED500 million Umm Suqeim Beach master plan. The project is part of our ongoing drive to enhance Dubai’s beaches with world-class design elements that reflect the city’s spirit of innovation and creativity and its leadership in leveraging the highest urban planning standards and advanced technology to deliver distinctive, sustainable leisure and tourism facilities. Dubai is a jewel among cities and a pearl among beach destinations, and the quality of life of its residents and visitors remains our top priority.”

He added, “The development of Dubai’s infrastructure, including its public spaces and waterfronts, is part of an integrated vision to create a holistic urban environment that meets community expectations and reinforces Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.”

The Umm Suqeim Beach development project aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which focuses on delivering integrated public spaces that promote a healthy lifestyle, elevate the experiences of residents and visitors, and support community wellbeing. It also supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to develop waterfronts, optimise the use of coastal land, and build sustainable urban infrastructure that caters to the emirate’s future growth needs.

The comprehensive project extends over 3.1 kilometres, spanning approximately 445,000 square metres in total, with a 30% increase in beach area and developable spaces. To support evening activities and night swimming, smart lighting systems will illuminate 130,000 square metres of the beachfront.

The master plan is based on specialised social, environmental, and traffic studies, alongside extensive community engagement, to ensure sustainable use, high-quality planning, and a balance between integrating tourism activities and preserving the surrounding environment as well as the privacy of nearby residential areas.

The master plan was approved in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State For Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai.

On this occasion, Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita said, “Umm Suqeim Beach development project embodies Dubai Municipality’s commitment to implementing the directives of our leadership by delivering state-of-the-art tourism infrastructure while offering high-quality, integrated experiences centered on quality of life, sustainability, and community wellbeing. In developing Umm Suqeim Beach, we focus on creating an all-day beach destination that combines leisure, sports, and culture while adhering to the highest standards of safety, accessibility, and inclusivity for people of determination and senior citizens. We seek to make the beach a welcoming space for all segments of society.”

The redeveloped Umm Suqeim Beach will accommodate up to 6 million visitors annually, with comprehensive upgrades to infrastructure and services and a 200 per cent increase in parking capacity to approximately 2,400 spaces. This is complemented by the revamping of roads and access points from Jumeirah Street as well as the separation of traffic flows from surrounding residential areas.

The project includes the construction of six main gateways with architectural designs reflecting the beach’s local identity, 10 mobility hubs, and 11 taxi pickup and drop-off points, in addition to integrated facilities for bicycles and electric scooters. It also features a 38-metre observation tower, inspired by the emirate’s maritime heritage, serving as a prominent visual landmark that enhances the beach’s visual identity.

Furthermore, the project places strong emphasis on sustainability and climate change adaptation through the implementation of engineering solutions to address rising sea levels. This involves the construction of a two-kilometre retaining wall and the elevation of beach levels, alongside the adoption of an AI-powered smart facilities management system to increase efficiency.

Through the Umm Suqeim Beach project, Dubai Municipality is stepping up its efforts to engage investors and private sector partners in development works, strengthening public-private partnerships and boosting the emirate’s tourism economy. The master plan reflects the organisation’s vision to transform the emirate’s beaches into globally recognised iconic urban and tourism landmarks.