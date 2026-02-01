Dubai SME partners with Al Tadawi Healthcare Group to unlock procurement, growth opportunities for Emirati SMEs

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Al Tadawi Healthcare Group to expand procurement access, commercial visibility and growth opportunities for Emirati-owned SMEs across Dubai. The collaboration directly contributes to Dubai SME’s mandate to support national talent and drive entrepreneurship, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the city’s economy by 2033 and strengthen Dubai’s position as a competitive and attractive hub for SMEs and local enterprises.

The partnership is designed to support Dubai SME members in establishing and scaling their operations more efficiently through tailored procurement opportunities, as well as access to preferential commercial and rental spaces across Al Tadawi Healthcare Group’s network of facilities. By connecting SMEs to stable, high‑quality demand within the healthcare sector, the partnership aims to enable long‑term business participation.

Under the agreement, Dubai SME members will receive discounts on commercial space and location rates, including retail outlets and service areas dedicated to supporting patient and visitor needs. The agreement also grants priority to Emirati suppliers who are Dubai SME members in securing deals and contracts listed by Al Tadawi Healthcare Group within its supplier roster. The procurement scope covers a broad range of needs, spanning healthcare-related requirements as well as general operational and corporate purchasing categories. The partnership further provides structured platforms for engagement, including regular networking events and exhibitions hosted within Al Tadawi Healthcare Group’s facilities.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said, “Guided by our visionary leadership, empowering Emirati entrepreneurs is central to building a resilient and competitive economy that keeps pace with future requirements. This partnership with Al Tadawi Healthcare Group reflects our commitment to creating tangible, market-driven opportunities for Dubai SME members. Partnerships such as this play a critical role in advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and strengthening the foundations of Dubai’s SME ecosystem. Cooperation and engagement with the private sector are critically important for SMEs, making this sector a key partner in the success and progress achieved by the Emirati Supplier Programme.”

Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, said, “This partnership with Dubai SME reflects our commitment to supporting the national economy by integrating Emirati enterprises into the healthcare supply chain. By opening access to high-value procurement opportunities and providing a supportive commercial environment, we aim to enable sustainable growth for Emirati suppliers.” He added, “We firmly believe that building effective public-private partnerships is a key pillar in enhancing the competitiveness of the healthcare sector and strengthening its readiness to meet community needs with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

The cooperation agreement establishes a framework for ongoing coordination, monitoring and evaluation, including periodic performance and impact reporting and joint engagement initiatives. These reports will assess outcomes such as revenue growth, cost efficiencies, job creation and market expansion, ensuring the partnership delivers measurable economic impact for participating SMEs. By aligning government‑led SME support with private sector demand and infrastructure, the partnership between Dubai SME and Al Tadawi Healthcare Group underscores Dubai’s position as a leading environment for entrepreneurship and sustainable business growth.