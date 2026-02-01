Abu Dhabi Dialogue 2026 member countries discuss enhancing workforce skills, productivity

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Member states of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue discussed enhancing workforce skills and productivity, and strengthening the governance of labour mobility between labour-sending and labour-receiving countries, within a comprehensive vision for the future of work in member states.

The discussions were held in light of the fundamental transformations reshaping regional and global labour markets, with the aim of maximising mutual developmental benefits for both sending and receiving nations.

This came during the proceedings of the 8th Abu Dhabi Dialogue Ministerial Consultation, held today in Dubai, chaired by the Sultanate of Oman and attended by Ministers of Labour, Human Resources and Employment, heads of member states, as well as representatives of international organisations, the private sector, civil society, experts, researchers, specialists and observers. The Labour Office of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation joined the meeting as an observer for the first time.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stressed the Abu Dhabi Dialogue’s pivotal role since its establishment in 2008, noting member states’ commitment to consolidating it as an effective platform for exchanging expertise and best practices, and for developing policies that ensure safe and orderly labour mobility, enhance worker well-being and protect their rights, while simultaneously supporting the competitiveness of national economies and the demands of labour markets.

During the meeting, the Minister showcased the UAE’s progress and achievements in developing a comprehensive legislative framework for the labour market that responds to future requirements and provides a flexible, competitive work environment that attracts global expertise while empowering national talent. This is pursued in parallel with enhancing ease of doing business and developing strategic partnerships with the private sector across its various economic segments.

Al Awar noted that efforts undertaken over the past five years up to the end of 2025 have yielded the exceptional results witnessed today and the significant growth in the UAE labour market. The workforce recorded growth exceeding 101% over the past five years, including 12% growth in 2025 alone. Skilled labour grew by more than 49%, the number of companies increased by more than 45%, women’s participation in the labour market grew by over 101%, and the number of UAE nationals joining the private sector rose by approximately 366% over the same five-year period.

He also highlighted the importance of the integrated social protection system for workers in the UAE, the first of its kind in the region in terms of enhancing workers’ quality of life, well-being and rights protection. This includes 99% coverage of workers under the Wage Protection System, the same percentage registered in the Workers Protection Programme, and 90% coverage of targeted workers under unemployment insurance. Six savings funds have been approved to support private-sector workers in growing their savings, in addition to the launch of a new health insurance package for private-sector and domestic workers. Compliance with the midday break policy to protect workers from heat stress exceeded 99%, a policy that the UAE has implemented for 21 years.

He stated that the labour market legislative system has kept pace with the realities of a diversified economy and its future requirements, with ongoing studies to develop policies governing freelance work and digital platform labour in cooperation with relevant partners, ensuring the alignment of policies with labour market needs and enhancing flexibility and sustainability.

Al Awar further highlighted that sustained efforts and investment into the digitisation of labour market services, the development of smart recruitment mechanisms based on transparency, and the reduction of negative recruitment practices, have enabled the processing of more than 11 million transactions instantly through digital systems. AI-enhanced digitalisation has increased inspection efficiency by 40%, reduced repeat violations by 54%, and raised compliance rates among private-sector establishments in line with international standards. He noted that these initiatives reflect a firm belief that the workforce is an active partner in national development, alongside the launch of sustainable initiatives to celebrate workers, recognise their pivotal role, and enhance their social integration.

He also shed light on how these efforts have translated into achievements, with the UAE labour market ranking first globally in several 2025 global competitiveness indicators, including employment growth, low labour disputes, availability of leadership talent, global expertise, and workforce growth, among others.

He added that the UAE moved early to narrow the skills gap through the launch of the “Emirates Skills” platform, a national digital platform that anticipates the future of economic sectors, particularly those most affected by AI applications, monitors labour-market shifts, and identifies the skills required for future jobs. The platform supports decision-makers, educational institutions and students in exploring academic and career pathways aligned with their interests and capabilities, contributing to the alignment of educational outcomes with national economic needs.

He also noted that the Ministries of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Higher Education and Scientific Research launched the National Practical Training Platform, enabling Emirati and resident university students to access real training opportunities within the labour market through an integrated national ecosystem based on strategic partnerships with academic institutions and private-sector companies. The platform aims to support the future economy with qualified talent and bridge the gap between labour market skill requirements and the skills students acquire during their academic journeys.

In the same context, Dr Mahad bin Saeed Baawain, Oman’s Minister of Labour and Chair of the 8th edition of Abu Dhabi Dialogue, stated during the opening of the Ministerial Consultation that this edition achieved significant accomplishments and strengthened cooperation and integration among member states, reflecting the richness and growing importance of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue amid current global transformations. He expressed appreciation to the UAE for hosting the permanent secretariat of the Dialogue, as well as to all member states and international organisations for their full and fruitful cooperation.

Several countries also presented their innovative government initiatives in the field of labour. Through two working sessions, the meeting discussed climate change, skills, and labour mobility between sending and receiving countries, with particular emphasis on the wide-ranging impacts of climate change on women’s livelihoods in South Asia, and the skills shortages in both sending and receiving countries amid rising demand in Gulf countries due to rapid growth. This underscored the importance of systematically linking skills development, skills recognition, and safe and orderly labour mobility.

The future of work within Abu Dhabi Dialogue member states was also explored, including platform work, skills pathways, and productivity, reviewing emerging approaches that link workforce development with climate adaptation and economic resilience, particularly in sectors critical to the long-term sustainability of member states.

In a special session on the Global Compact for Migration, participants emphasised the importance of leveraging the Abu Dhabi Dialogue as a regional platform for knowledge exchange, coordination of efforts, and presenting a joint contribution to the International Migration Review Forum 2026. The session also highlighted the importance of improving data systems, expanding regular and skills-responsive migration pathways, and strengthening protection and inclusion for migrant workers to ensure labour-mobility outcomes are aligned with sustainable development goals and climate-adaptation priorities.

Senior officials from member states had held preparatory meetings yesterday ahead of the 8th Ministerial Consultation, during which they reviewed the importance of investing in skills for the future economy, their role in raising productivity, the opportunities offered by strategic international partnerships for skills development, the pivotal role of women, the green talent base in the future economy, strengthening private-sector engagement, labour mobility amid these changes, and the realities of the platform economy.