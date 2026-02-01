Foreign Ministers of UAE, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar condemn Israel’s repeated violations of ceasefire in Gaza

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar strongly condemn Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza which have resulted in the killing , and injuring of more than a thousand Palestinians.

These actions risk escalating tensions and undermining efforts aimed at consolidating calm and restoring stability, at a time when regional and international parties are working collectively to advance the second phase of the President Donald Trump’s peace plan and to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

The ministers consider that these repeated violations constitute a direct threat to the political process and hinder ongoing efforts to create appropriate conditions for transitioning to a more stable phase in the Gaza Strip, both in terms of security and humanitarian conditions, and stress the necessity of full commitment to ensuring the success of the second phase of President Trump peace plan.

They also call on all parties to fully uphold their responsibilities during this critical period and to exercise the utmost restraint, in order to preserve and sustain the ceasefire, refrain from any actions that may undermine the current process, and create favorable conditions to move forward toward early recovery and reconstruction, as well as advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.