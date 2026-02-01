Preliminary day of World Governments Summit 2026 kicks off tomorrow

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Monday, 2nd February, marks the preliminary day of the World Governments Summit 2026, which opens officially in Dubai from 3rd to 5th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The preliminary day will host a number of forums, ministerial meetings and roundtables, featuring heads of state and government, senior government officials, heads of international organisations, futurists, thought leaders and experts.

Forums featured on the preliminary day of the summit include Arab Fiscal Forum, the Young Arab Leaders Forum, the UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum, and the High-Level Investment Forum: Latin America and the Caribbean.

Ministerial meetings and roundtables include the Ministerial Roundtable with Arab Youth Ministers, Ministers of Labour in GCC Countries Ministerial Meeting, Accelerating 5X AI Transformation Dialogue, the CEO Dialogue and others.

Prominent speakers on Day 0 include Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, UAE; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Fahad Al Turki, Director-General, Arab Monetary Fund; Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, Santiago Peña Palacios, President of the Republic of Paraguay and Edward David Burt, Premier of Bermuda.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit, said, “Given its significant influence on global intergovernmental dialogue, the World Governments Summit serves as an unparalleled hub for science-based solutions and innovative strategies designed to drive transformation in the face of mounting global challenges. By convening over 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, alongside more than 150 government delegations and thought leaders, the summit embodies the strong human resolve to collaborate in shaping a better future for all.”

He added, “The summit’s impact lies in its ability to unify global efforts into a cohesive framework. The extensive dialogues and key partnerships established during the event serve as the foundation for future government systems worldwide. This empowers governments to enhance their readiness for rapid change, provides the flexibility needed to navigate difficult circumstances, and enables them to transform cross-border challenges into sustainable opportunities and lasting achievements.”

Marking the largest leadership participation in its history, the World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, more than 500 ministers and over 150 governments. The summit will also feature prominent global thought leaders and experts, with total attendance exceeding 6,250 participants.

The summit’s agenda features more than 445 sessions and over 450 global speakers including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers and decision makers. Joining these sessions are over 700 CEOs of major corporations, 87 laureates of prestigious global scientific awards, including the Nobel Prize, and over 80 international and regional organisations, global and academic institutions.