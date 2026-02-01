Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language Education opens in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Teaching Arabic Language Education was inaugurated at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The establishment of the Centre comes in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and through cooperation between the United Arab Emirates University and Ibn Haldun University. The initiative aims to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in international academic environments and to expand avenues of cultural and knowledge-based cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Türkiye.

The Centre seeks to offer specialised educational programmes for teaching Arabic to Turkish and international students, in addition to organising academic training courses and workshops, and supporting scientific research in the fields of Arabic language and culture. This will contribute to enhancing cultural and intellectual exchange between the two sides.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Türkiye; Saeed Saqer Al Muhairi, Consul General of UAE to Republic of Türkiye; and Dr Moza Al Hosani, Deputy Head of the UAE Mission in the Republic of Türkiye.

From the Turkish side, attendees included Dr. İrfan Gündüz, Prof. Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees along with faculty members and male and female students. From the United Arab Emirates University, the ceremony was attended by Dr. Suad Al Marzooqi, Associate Provost for Students' Affairs and other officials.

In her speech at the opening ceremony, Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi highlighted the historic and pivotal role played by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in supporting education, empowering women, and reinforcing their active role in the journey of sustainable development. She also underlined H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s efforts in entrenching a culture of humanitarian and developmental work as a firmly rooted approach of the UAE.

She noted that the inauguration of the Centre in the Republic of Türkiye reflects H.H. Sheikha Fatima's vision to preserve the Arabic language and enhance its presence within international academic institutions.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, affirmed that the Centre bearing the name of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak embodies her vision and pioneering efforts in supporting the Arabic language and promoting it globally.

He added that her high-impact initiatives have created profound humanitarian and educational influence extending beyond the UAE to reach countries around the world. He noted that the Centre will serve as a cultural and educational platform that strengthens the presence of the Arabic language and contributes to building bridges of civilisational communication among peoples.