Baniyas on top as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club was crowned champions of the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup, which concluded today, Sunday, at the Fatima bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy after two days of high-level competition and strong performances.

The championship brought together top women athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE, with packed stands and a strong family audience throughout the event.

Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club finished second in the overall standings. At the same time, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed third place, bringing the competition to a close in a closely contested championship that underlined the continued growth of women’s jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

The competitions were attended by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, chairman, board of directors, Baniyas Club; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the Federation; Brigadier Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Vice President, Baniyas Club; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAEJJF; and Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, UAEJJF, alongside representatives of clubs, academies, sponsors, and strategic partners.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail praised the efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in developing the sport, noting that the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup reflects the strong position reached by women’s sport in the UAE and the important role families play in supporting and encouraging girls to continue training and improving.

She said, “This championship shows how important the family environment is in a girl’s sporting journey. Real support starts at home by building values such as commitment, discipline and self-confidence. These values are reflected in athletes’ performances and in how they handle challenges on the mat. Supporting women’s sport helps build confident and well-rounded individuals and gives girls real opportunities to discover their potential within a supportive family and national environment.”

Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi said, “The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup is a prestigious championship that carries a respected name and strong national value. Baniyas has a long tradition of competing for honours at this event. This achievement continues a successful journey and reflects the club’s ongoing focus on developing women’s sport.”

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri congratulated the winning clubs, stressing that the championship is a key part of the Federation’s strategy to develop women’s jiu-jitsu and build a strong group of athletes capable of representing the UAE at different levels.

He said, “The technical level seen during the championship reflects the continuous work of clubs and academies in preparing athletes through structured training programmes. The strong family presence in the stands also shows the close connection between the sport and the community and its role in promoting positive values among young people.”

He added, “The Federation is committed to delivering a clear and structured competition programme that gives athletes regular opportunities to compete and develop, in line with national team preparation plans. This approach helps improve readiness for continental and international competitions and reflects the focus on dedicated programmes during the Year of the Family.”

Mohamed Khamis Aljneibi, father of national team athlete and Baniyas Club competitor Aysha Mohamed Aljneibi, said, “The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup reflects the strong efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to grow the sport until it has become part of everyday life in our homes and helped produce champions we are proud of. Family support is essential in this journey. Being in the stands and supporting our daughters gives them confidence and motivation to perform at their best and reinforces values such as commitment and discipline on and off the mat.”