Mansoor bin Mohammed attends third round of Asian Le Mans Series at Dubai Autodrome

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, on Saturday attended races held at the Dubai Autodrome as part of the third round of the Asian Le Mans Series (2025-2026 season), which features a number of top international drivers and teams.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor met with His Royal Highness Tunku Abdul Rahman bin Sultan Ibrahim (Tunku Panglima Johor) and his brother, His Royal Highness Tunku Abu Bakar bin Sultan Ibrahim (Tunku Putera Johor), sons of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, King of Malaysia and Sultan of Johor.

The two Malaysian princes are actively participating in the championship as part of the Johor Motorsport Racing (JMR) team, which is looking to make a big impact this season with a significant upgrade in the form of the Corvette Z06 GT3.R cars.

His Highness Tunku Abu Bakar drives the number 66 car, while His Highness Tunku Abdul Rahman competes in the Pro and Amateur categories, reflecting a high-level Asian presence at the heart of the Dubai event.

In the third round of competition, CrowdStrike Racing by APR team, comprising of drivers George Kurtz, Malthe Jacobsen and Louis Deletraz, clinched the Dubai 4 Hours title. They seized the lead in the crucial stages, capitalising on several safety car periods.

Deletraz overtook rival the No. 64 Nielsen Racing car driven by Alex Quinn who ultimately finished the race in eighth place as his tyres started deteriorating. Cetelaar Racing (No. 47) finished second, followed by RD Limited (No. 30), in third place.

Second straight win for Ferrari Kessel Racing

In the GT class, Ferrari Kessel Racing (No. 74) secured its second consecutive victory this season, finishing just four seconds ahead of the No. 66 Corvette JMR (driven by Prince Abu Bakr and his teammates). This was a significant achievement for the JMR team with their new car, while the No. 10 Porsche Manthe finished third.

In the LMP3 class, Inter Europol Leger (No. 13) triumphed over Forester Racing (No. 29), while Events (No. 23) completed the podium places while also setting the fastest lap in the class.

The excitement continued at the Dubai Autodrome as the action advanced into the fourth round of the series with another four-hour endurance race on the 5.39-km track marking a crucial stage in determining the overall standings of the Asian championship.