UAE President's Falconry Cup marks 13 years of success

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE President's Falconry Cup continues to consolidate its leading position across the UAE and the region, achieving remarkable success over 13 years thanks to its competitive momentum, broad participation, and high-level organisation in line with the highest international standards.

The championship is a cornerstone in sustaining the sport of falconry, contributing to the preparation of a generation that is deeply aware of the values and cultural dimensions of falconry, preserving the national heritage, and advancing the sport year after year.

In its current edition, the championship reflected strong family cohesion, in line with the declaration of 2026 as the 'Year of Family'. This was evident in families’ keenness to attend the events, children participating in award ceremonies, the involvement of women from various age groups in competitions, and encouraging younger generations to embrace traditional sports, given their tangible role in reinforcing national identity and strengthening values of belonging.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club from 10th to 27th January at Al Falah Field in Abu Dhabi, the championship saw the participation of 830 falconers and 3,300 falcons.

Alongside the main events, Gulf nationals’ heats were also held, with the participation of 424 falcons and 109 falconers, including 92 falcons and 23 falconers from the Kingdom of Bahrain, 129 falcons and 44 falconers from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 45 falcons and 16 falconers from the State of Kuwait, five falcons and one falconer from the Sultanate of Oman, and 153 falcons and 25 falconers from the State of Qatar. This reflected the strong Gulf interest in this traditional sport and its central role in preserving shared cultural heritage.

The seventh edition of the President’s Cup Mazayna 2026, held alongside the championship, also recorded strong participation and intense competition among falcon owners and falconry enthusiasts across various categories

Numerous prizes were awarded, particularly as the contest attracted some of the finest and most beautiful falcons, in line with the club’s commitment to strengthening national identity and safeguarding this longstanding heritage.

Participating falcons underwent precise evaluation based on specific criteria to determine winners across categories. These included several competitive characteristics, most notably the head and eye area, feather softness, colour, shoulders, chest, neck, and overall symmetry. The judging committee applied the highest standards of transparency, using modern tools and a high level of professionalism.

The current season, within the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club’s calendar, includes the organisation of various championships, among them three President’s Cup events. These began with the Pigeons Competition from 24th December 2025 to 20th January 2026, followed by the Falconry Cup from 10th to 27th January, and the Cup Mazayna on 24th and 25th January.

The club also organised the Sheikh Zayed Falcons Competitions from 5th to 8th December 2025, in addition to preliminary lure racing events held in two phases, from 5th to 8th November and from 19th to 22nd November, as well as the UAE Falconers League competition on 3rd, 4th and 10th December 2025.