Emirati Jewellers platform showcase heritage, innovation at Jewels of Emirates 2026

SHARJAH, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Jewellers platform has emerged as one of the standout features of Jewels of Emirates 2026, held at Expo Centre Sharjah, drawing visitors with designs that blend traditional Emirati heritage with contemporary creativity.

Located at the heart of the exhibition, the platform traces the evolution of the UAE’s jewellery sector, highlighting its journey from traditional goldsmithing to bold, modern design. Each piece reflects the designers’ craftsmanship, vision and originality, offering visitors insight into the cultural narratives behind the creations.

The platform reflects the growing independence of Emirati designers, many of whom now operate private pavilions and manage their own businesses, signalling a transition from support-based initiatives to market-driven enterprises. It serves as a national umbrella bringing together creative women from all seven emirates and promoting Emirati talent on a global stage.

Design inspirations draw from diverse sources, including Sharjah’s museums and rare historical manuscripts, as well as international influences such as Japan. These inspirations are translated into jewellery that combines pearls and gemstones, merging traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Participation in events such as Sharjah Pearls has further enriched this year’s exhibition, with designers creating collections inspired by the history and quality of Sharjah pearls. These works reinterpret the heritage of pearl diving through contemporary design, demonstrating the enduring relevance of traditional practices.

Among the featured designers is Shaima Al Tuneiji, founder of the Doreia brand, whose handcrafted pieces reinterpret Emirati jewellery with a modern perspective. Her work reflects a strong connection to local history and culture while appealing to contemporary tastes.

Jewels of Emirates 2026 offers visitors more than a retail experience, providing a space for learning, engagement and cultural discovery. Strong visitor turnout underscores Sharjah’s growing role as an international centre for jewellery and gemstone design.