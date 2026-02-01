Nobel laureates stress teachers’ role in shaping scientific generations

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Nobel Prize laureates Professor Roger Kornberg of the United States and Professor Duncan Haldane of the United Kingdom highlighted the importance of education and perseverance in the journey of scientists, stressing that building future scientific generations requires early passion and guidance from teachers and mentors.

This came on the sidelines of the World Laureates Summit, currently being held at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, with the participation of a distinguished group of scientists and experts from around the world.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Professor Kornberg emphasised that scientific progress can only be achieved through trial and error, noting that perseverance in the face of daily failure is at the core of the scientific process.

He explained that his research focuses on understanding genetic information in the genome and its role in directing the activities of living organisms, expressing hope that the future will allow for modifying this information to improve its performance.

He urged young people to pursue science not merely for wealth or enjoyment, but for its profound human value and deep personal fulfilment, stressing that persistence in learning and discovery is what creates the scientists who will lead innovation in the future.

Professor Haldane, for his part, pointed out that the presence of outstanding teachers in the early stages of education plays a pivotal role in motivating young people to take an interest in science.

He added that countries need a segment of society with strong technological and scientific awareness to be capable of developing and effectively utilising technology.