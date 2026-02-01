Mayor of Athens tours key government initiatives in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah organised an official visit for Haris Doukas, Mayor of Athens, coinciding with Athens’ participation as Guest of Honour at the 10th edition of the Xposure International Photography Festival.

The two-day programme included visits to key cultural, intellectual and developmental landmarks across the emirate, highlighting Sharjah’s approach to culture-led development and international dialogue.

Xposure introduced the Guest of Honour programme at its 10th edition, recognising cities that have shaped global thought, science, culture and visual storytelling. Athens’ selection reflects its historic role as a centre of philosophy and civic life, as well as its long-standing connections with the Arab world through centuries of cultural and intellectual exchange.

Mayor Doukas was received by senior Sharjah officials, including Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah; Khaled Al Huraimel, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Bureau; Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom; and Abdulrahman bin Taliah, Director of Executive Affairs at Air Arabia.

Doukas said Athens and Sharjah, despite different histories and geographies, share common values rooted in cultural heritage, knowledge and sustainable development, noting the importance of building bridges through culture.

The programme included visits to the House of Wisdom, a legacy of Sharjah’s designation as UNESCO World Book Capital in 2019, and the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, which houses more than 5,000 artefacts. The visit highlighted shared scientific heritage between Islamic and Greek civilisations, particularly in astronomy, mathematics and engineering.

A key stop was the BEEAH Headquarters, designed by the late architect Dame Zaha Hadid, one of the world’s most sustainable buildings operating at LEED Platinum standards. Discussions focused on waste management, clean energy and civic sustainability, exploring how integrated urban design supports resilient cities.

The visit also featured cultural dining experiences at Bait Elowal in the Heart of Sharjah and at Chie Restaurant at House of Wisdom, reinforcing the programme’s cultural themes.

Athens’ role as Guest of Honour at Xposure 2026 is reflected through curated exhibitions exploring Greek heritage, contemporary society and visual culture, reinforcing the festival’s role as a platform for cross-cultural exchange through photography and visual storytelling.