Sharjah Press Club hosts Xposure 2026 media delegation at Mleiha Dairy Factory

SHARJAH, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Press Club (SPC), operating under the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), organised a field visit for a delegation of local and international journalists participating in Xposure International Photography Festival 2026 to the Mleiha Dairy Factory, as part of efforts to highlight Sharjah’s strategic development and food security projects.

The visit included tours of cow barns, the rotary milking parlour, factory facilities and production lines, offering journalists an overview of the full production ecosystem, from animal healthcare and natural feeding to advanced milking technologies, processing and packaging carried out under strict quality and food safety standards.

Journalists also visited the Visitor Centre, where they were briefed on dairy manufacturing stages, including pasteurisation, filtration, labneh production, fermentation and automated filling. The role of the central control room in monitoring operations, regulating temperatures and managing production flow was also highlighted.

The delegation was accompanied by Razan Fahad Al Hammadi, Director of the Green Development Department at the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock, alongside specialists and supervision teams, who outlined production mechanisms, applied technologies and sustainable practices supporting Sharjah’s food security ecosystem.

Al Hammadi said the visit reflects Sharjah’s commitment to transparency and media engagement, noting that projects such as Mleiha Dairy Farm represent a leading model in food security, with products widely available in the market.

The tour highlighted the factory’s infrastructure, spanning 20,000 square metres with a production capacity of around 600 tonnes, supported by advanced digital systems for quality monitoring and production control.

Journalists also learned about Mleiha Dairy Farm, recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest A2A2 cow farm, housing more than 6,495 cows and producing nearly 100,000 litres of fresh milk daily. The farm operates using natural animal healthcare, organic nutrition and sustainable environmental practices.

The facility includes integrated infrastructure such as milking parlours, organic feed-mixing units, water purification stations, waste treatment systems, laboratories, compost production and around 400 hectares of organic fodder cultivation, alongside future expansion plans to meet growing market demand.

The visit aligns with SPC’s objective of providing journalists at Xposure 2026 with first-hand access to Sharjah’s development initiatives, supporting accurate international coverage and reinforcing the media’s role in showcasing sustainable growth across key sectors.