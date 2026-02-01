Preparatory meetings begin for 117th Ministerial Session of the Economic and Social Council

CAIRO, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Preparatory meetings for the 117th Ministerial Session of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) began today at committee level at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States.

The Council is scheduled to hold a meeting at the level of senior officials next Wednesday, followed by the convening of the ministerial session.

The meetings are discussing preparations for the economic and social file to be presented to the Council of the League of Arab States at summit level during its 35th ordinary session, scheduled to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.