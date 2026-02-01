UAE digital infrastructure enables startup growth & success, experts say at SEF 2026

SHARJAH, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Technology experts stressed that building technology companies capable of scaling regionally and globally requires a deep understanding of differences in digital and cultural environments, as well as investing in people and data before tools.

They affirmed that 80 percent of the success of artificial intelligence applications is linked to business culture and changing ways of working, rather than technology alone.

This came during a panel discussion held as part of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2026, featuring Hamad Al Khayyal Al Harthi, Vice President of Information Technology Solutions at Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), and Aaqib Gadit, Co-Founder of Disrupt.com.

The experts noted that the UAE, which has outpaced many global markets in developing regulatory frameworks, has provided a flexible and integrated environment that enabled startups to launch advanced business models in recent years and operate across markets spanning more than four continents, benefiting from strong digital infrastructure and legislation developed in collaboration with the private sector.

Hamad Al Khayyal explained that one of the biggest challenges facing entrepreneurs when expanding globally is the incorrect assumption that all markets possess the same level of maturity and digital infrastructure. He pointed out that many entrepreneurs start from advanced environments reliant on integrated digital platforms, as if operating on a digital highway, only to later discover that many markets suffer from weak infrastructure or limited digital coverage.

Regarding concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, Al Harthi affirmed that its goal is not to replace humans, but to empower them and elevate the value of their roles by automating repetitive, low-value tasks and redirecting human talent toward roles requiring high-level human skills, such as communication and relationship-building.

He emphasised that artificial intelligence goes beyond being a purely technical project to becoming a business project first and foremost, explaining that 80 percent of its success depends on changing mindsets and work methods within organisations. He noted that this transformation must be led by management and business units, while the role of information technology is limited to technical enablement.

For his part, Aaqib Gadit affirmed that despite lacking the vast resources of large corporations, startups possess two decisive advantages: culture and speed. He explained that institutional culture has become the primary competitive advantage in the age of artificial intelligence, especially given the ease of access to technology.

He noted that Disrupt.com has successfully built four global companies that originated in the region, exceeding US$100 million in revenues and achieving two exit transactions, one of which was to a publicly listed US company. He affirmed that the UAE today represents a new global dream for building international companies from day one, given its access to capital, talent, strategic time zone location, and ambitious culture.

He also stressed that the UAE has become a global model for partnership between government and the private sector in shaping policies, which enhances the ability to anticipate the future and create opportunities.