Sharjah Business Women Council showcases leadership, drives impact at SEF 2026

SHARJAH, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) marked a strong presence at the ninth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026), reinforcing its commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening Sharjah’s startup ecosystem.

Through the Made in Sharjah zone at SEF, supported by SBWC, Bank of Sharjah and Alef, the council contributed to advancing dialogue on women-led enterprises, local innovation and sustainable business growth. Its participation included an interactive pavilion connecting founders and creatives with SBWC’s programmes and support services.

Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of the Sharjah Business Women Council, said the council’s participation reflects its mission to enable women to lead, innovate and scale with confidence, highlighting the impact of collaboration in shaping a future-ready economy.

SBWC showcased six council members whose businesses reflect Sharjah’s creative and entrepreneurial identity. The platform highlighted innovation, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial excellence through women-led ventures across multiple sectors.

Featured participants included Enabled, a consultancy specialising in disability inclusion and accessibility; Bulbul, an education technology platform focused on spoken Arabic and cultural fluency; and The Fashion Incubator, a fashion technology platform providing real-time costing intelligence for manufacturers. Also participating was Illuminos, a marketing and communications agency offering digital, public relations and AI-driven solutions.

Additional council members included By SHHK from the luxury bukhoor and fragrance sector, and THS – The Hidden Spot, representing the food and beverage sector.

SBWC’s pavilion provided festival visitors with insights into its flagship initiatives, membership benefits and support programmes, offering guidance, mentorship and access to growth opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Through its participation at SEF 2026, SBWC reaffirmed its role in supporting women’s economic empowerment and advancing a more inclusive and resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah.