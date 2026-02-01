El Sisi, King Abdullah II stress Gaza ceasefire, reject displacement

CAIRO, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein stressed the need for the full implementation of the agreement to halt the war in the Gaza Strip, the implementation of the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, and the enhancement of humanitarian aid access to the Strip without restrictions, in addition to the swift launch of early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

During their meeting in Cairo today, the Egyptian President and the Jordanian monarch reaffirmed the firm position of Egypt and Jordan rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people outside their land. They also discussed developments in the West Bank, underscoring their rejection of all violations and arbitrary practices against the Palestinian people.

They emphasised that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the lines of 4th June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.