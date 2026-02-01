Arab League stresses importance of interfaith dialogue, tolerance

CAIRO, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States has underscored the importance of strengthening interfaith dialogue and promoting the values of understanding and mutual respect, in a manner that contributes to spreading a culture of peace and peaceful coexistence among different peoples and societies.

In a statement marking World Interfaith Harmony Week, observed globally during the first week of February each year, the League’s General Secretariat said the occasion represents a global call to enhance harmony among people of different religions and cultures, based on shared human values.

It added that World Interfaith Harmony Week comes within the framework of international efforts aimed at reinforcing the principles of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, and reaffirming that religious and cultural diversity constitutes a source of strength and enrichment for humanity, contributing to stability and the building of more cohesive and supportive societies.