UAE, Estonia strengthen cooperation in audit, oversight

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the growing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Estonia, the UAE Accountability Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Audit Office of Estonia, aimed at strengthening cooperation in audit and oversight, exchanging institutional expertise, and leveraging modern technologies to advance audit systems and digital governance.

The MoU was signed during the official visit of Janar Holm, Auditor General of Estonia, who was received by Humaid Obaid Abu Shibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, at the Authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement supports the development of oversight mechanisms, capacity-building initiatives, including the adoption of advanced digital solutions and international best practices.

This step reflects the shared commitment of both authorities to promoting transparency, accountability, and effective audit frameworks on both the Emirati and Estonian levels.