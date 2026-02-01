Club Africain of Tunisia wins Dubai International Basketball Championship 2026

DUBAI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Club Africain of Tunisia clinched the title of the 35th edition of the Dubai International Basketball Championship, securing the championship for the first time in its history after defeating the UAE national team 93–77 in the final match held today at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall at Al Nasr Club.

The tournament concluded with the participation of 10 teams. This title marks the second championship win by Tunisian clubs in the history of the competition, following ES Rades’ triumph in the 2018 edition.

Meanwhile, the UAE national team recorded a milestone by reaching the final for the first time since the tournament’s inception.

In the third-place playoff, Al Ittihad of Libya secured third place after defeating Beirut Club of Lebanon 98–95 in the match that preceded the final.