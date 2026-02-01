Arab Parliament President condemns Israel’s ceasefire violations in Gaza

CAIRO, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, condemned what he described as Israel’s serious and deliberate violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and its continued targeting of civilians and destruction of homes, which has resulted in the martyrdom of more than 28 Palestinian citizens.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi said these violations reflect blatant disregard for the efforts of mediators and undermine any commitment to de-escalation, stressing that the actions taking place in Gaza constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity that require immediate accountability.

He held the Israeli occupation and the international community fully responsible for the consequences of this escalation, calling on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent action to compel the occupation to implement the ceasefire agreement and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.