UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Honduras on taking constitutional oath

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Nasry Asfura on taking the constitutional oath as the President of the Republic of Honduras.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Nasry Asfura.