UAE President, VPs condole with President of Pakistan on victims of terrorist attacks in Balochistan Province

ABU DHABI, 1st February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the victims of the terrorist attacks in the Pakistani province of Balochista, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables of condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari.