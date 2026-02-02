National Multiple Sclerosis Society launches Cycle Two of Universal Design for Inclusion Programme

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has launched Cycle Two of its Universal Design for Inclusion Programme (UDIP), which includes six leading universities spanning eleven campuses across the UAE.

Building on the success of its first cycle, UDIP Cycle Two engages university students through hands-on workshops and a national design challenge focused on cognitive, mobility, and communication accessibility. The programme invites students to develop inclusive, real-world design solutions that respond to the lived experiences of People of Determination.

Participating universities include Higher Colleges of Technology, New York University Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi University, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, University of Sharjah, and Al Ain University.

Supported by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an as a programme partner, Cycle Two builds on the outcomes of the programme’s first cycle, which saw students develop practical, inclusive design concepts addressing real-world accessibility challenges. Selected winning projects from Cycle One are available on the Society’s website.

Through applied learning and cross-disciplinary collaboration, students will document and present design concepts addressing accessibility challenges, with outstanding projects recognised through awards supported by Technip Energies, the programme’s award partner.