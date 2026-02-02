Preliminary day of World Governments Summit 2026 kicks off

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- The preliminary day of the World Governments Summit 2026 kicked off today in Dubai. The summit will officially take place from 3rd to 5th February under the theme "Shaping Future Governments."

The opening day is set to host a series of forums, ministerial meetings and roundtables, bringing together heads of state and government, senior officials, leaders of international organisations, futurists, thought leaders and experts.

Forums featured on the preliminary day of the summit include Annual Arab Fiscal Forum, the Young Arab Leaders Forum, the UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum, and the High-Level Investment Forum: Latin America and the Caribbean.

Ministerial meetings and roundtables include the Ministerial Roundtable with Arab Youth Ministers, Ministers of Labour in GCC Countries Ministerial Meeting, Accelerating 5X AI Transformation Dialogue, the CEO Dialogue and others.