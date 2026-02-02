China's high-tech industry sales rise 13.9 percent in 2025

BEIJING, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) - China's high-tech sector demonstrated robust expansion in 2025, with sales revenue climbing 13.9 percent year on year, according to the latest tax data released by the State Taxation Administration.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the data showed sales revenue in high-tech manufacturing grew 10.1 percent compared to the previous year, while that in high-tech services surged 16.6 percent.

Strategic emerging industries, including next-generation information technology, biotechnology and new energy, served as key growth pillars throughout the year.

Nationwide, several high-tech subsectors delivered strong performances in 2025, with sales revenue in lithium-ion battery manufacturing, integrated circuit production and biopharmaceutical manufacturing soaring 25.1 percent, 19.2 percent and 7.7 percent year on year, respectively.