Cancer Run™ 2026 Abu Dhabi edition clinches new Guinness World Records title

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Cancer Run™ 2026 presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organised by Plan b Group has achieved a historic milestone by setting a new Guinness World Records™ title for Most Nationalities in a Run at its Abu Dhabi edition on Sunday at Hudayriyat Island.

Supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event witnessed the participation of 71 nationalities, uniting cancer warriors, runners, families, communities, cultures, and health advocates from across the country in solidarity to combat cancer.

The event has etched itself as a one-of-a-kind annual campaign to promote regular cancer screening, general awareness, and active lifestyles across the UAE, aligning itself with the nation’s goal to create a healthier, happier society. It also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s recent announcements on cancer awareness, research, and treatment, the latest being the opening of a high-potency facility to manufacture oncology drugs.

The event featured 1km, 3km, 5km, and 10km categories, ensuring that families, beginners, fitness enthusiasts, and professional athletes could all take part. Hydration stations and medical support were available along the routes to ensure participant safety and comfort.

Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman of Plan b Group, said, “The Guinness World Records™ title aptly reflects what collective action can achieve. At Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, we witnessed people from all walks of life come together to support a noble cause and express solidarity against an illness that not only affects patients, but also people around them.”

The Dubai edition of Cancer Run™ 2026 is set to take place on 7th February at Dubai Festival City, supported by the Dubai Sports Council. The event is expected to witness a larger crowd and greater enthusiasm, promoting collective awareness and solidarity against the disease.