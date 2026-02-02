‘The Cove House’ unveils new wonderland experience at Umm Al Emarat Park

ABU DHABI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes back The Cove House for its second edition, running from 5th to 8th February, unveiling a new Wonderland-inspired experience designed to spark imagination, creativity, and discovery.

This year’s edition places a strong focus on shared experiences that celebrate cultural connection and family togetherness through collaborative and interactive activities, aligning with the spirit of the Year of Family.

Drawing inspiration from fantastical worlds and childhood stories, the Wonderland theme transforms The Cove into an immersive environment featuring whimsical décor, creative installations, interactive experiences, and playful lighting. Designed to appeal to families and young professionals alike, the event offers a vibrant setting that encourages exploration and shared moments.

The event will feature a curated line-up of 80 vendors across fashion, beauty, food & beverages, and lifestyle brands, showcasing a mix of local entrepreneurs and homegrown brands from diverse nationalities.

Visitors can also take part in creative workshops led by Khazaf Fine Arts, an art establishment specialising in ceramic and pottery works, offering hands-on artistic experiences. Arcade games will further enhance the atmosphere, adding an interactive entertainment element throughout the event.

Alongside The Cove House activities, visitors to the Park can continue to enjoy the park’s winter season programming, further strengthening its role as a leading family-friendly community destination in Abu Dhabi. This includes Park Market, held every Friday and Saturday from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, featuring live entertainment and family-friendly experiences.

Cinema at the Park also continues on Fridays and Saturdays with a curated selection of family and adventure films, while Cinematic Sundays take place from 6:00 pm in collaboration with Image Nation.