NMA, TikTok discuss enhancing cooperation

DUBAI, 2nd February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of National Media Authority (NMA), discussed with Shant Oknayan, Vice President of Global Business at TikTok, ways to enhance cooperation between the Authority and TikTok, with the aim of expanding partnerships and enabling companies and content creators to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the media content industry.

Al Shehhi underscored the importance of cooperation with global platforms to empower the digital economy and enhance the effective use of digital platforms as key tools for developing the capabilities of creators and local institutions.

He noted that the UAE views cooperation with major digital companies as an essential component of its future vision to build an advanced and balanced digital media ecosystem that stimulates innovation, supports sustainable growth in the media sector, and preserves societal values.

NMA Vice Chairman added that cooperation with TikTok contributes to supporting creativity, empowering national talents, and opening broader growth prospects for content creators and companies operating in the media sector, in line with the UAE’s vision to consolidate its position as an influential global hub on the international media map.

NMA is keen to strengthen cooperation and engagement with global media companies and institutions in a manner that boosts the digital economy, enhances content quality, and provides an advanced environment for conducting business in the UAE, drawing on the country’s advanced capabilities, infrastructure, competencies, and talents capable of driving growth and innovation in the media sector.